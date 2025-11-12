Alcaraz & Musetti: Thrills & Challenges at the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz, under immense pressure, overcame Taylor Fritz 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 in a thrilling ATP Finals match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti clinched a dramatic victory against Alex de Minaur.

Musetti's 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 win ensures all players can still qualify for the semi-finals, with the Italian set to face Alcaraz, both on two wins, and Fritz up against De Minaur on Thursday. The top two will advance in the Jimmy Connors Group.

Alcaraz, facing challenging breaks and a strong start from Fritz, rallied back and dominated the final set. Needing one more win to secure the year-end number one spot, Alcaraz expressed relief and joy over his resilient performance.