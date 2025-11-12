Lorenzo Musetti's Daring Comeback at ATP Finals

At the ATP Finals, Italian tennis sensation Lorenzo Musetti stunned the crowd with a remarkable comeback against Alex de Minaur. Despite flirting with an early exit, Musetti, driven by the supportive Turin fans, emerged victorious with a score of 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Following his triumph, Musetti wrote 'fino alla fine' on a TV camera—a Juventus slogan meaning 'until the end,' mirroring his resilient performance. Previously denied ATP Finals qualification after falling to Novak Djokovic in Athens, he seized a last-minute opportunity to compete, filling in for the withdrawn Serbian.

Musetti now faces a new challenge against world number one Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday, understanding that the support of the Italian crowd and his newfound mental fortitude will be crucial in this critical matchup.