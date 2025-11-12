Venkatesh Prasad's Vision: Reviving Karnataka Cricket with Game Changers

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is running for President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), with plans to revamp the infrastructure and enhance facilities. His aim is to bring back international matches to Karnataka, a promise he made following the announcement of his Game Changers team for the KSCA elections scheduled for November 30.

Prasad emphasized the importance of giving back to the association and providing more opportunities for young cricketers. "The infrastructure is in shambles," he noted. "We plan to develop it and restore international matches, reviving Karnataka's cricketing glory." Supporting Prasad's vision were cricket legends Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, who highlighted the need for change within the KSCA.

"Karnataka cricket is suffering," said Kumble. "Hats off to Venky for stepping up. We want to make a difference." Srinath echoed this sentiment, stressing the need for accountability and integrity in managing cricket affairs. Prasad's team includes Sujith Somasundar for Vice President, Vinay Mruthyunjaya for Secretary, A.V. Shashidhar for Joint Secretary, and B.N. Madhukar for Treasurer, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)