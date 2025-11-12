Left Menu

Venkatesh Prasad's Vision: Reviving Karnataka Cricket with Game Changers

Venkatesh Prasad, contesting for KSCA President, prioritizes infrastructure improvement, better facilities, and restoring international matches. With support from cricket legends like Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, Prasad's team aims to rejuvenate Karnataka cricket. The elections are set for November 30, featuring many esteemed candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:47 IST
Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is running for President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), with plans to revamp the infrastructure and enhance facilities. His aim is to bring back international matches to Karnataka, a promise he made following the announcement of his Game Changers team for the KSCA elections scheduled for November 30.

Prasad emphasized the importance of giving back to the association and providing more opportunities for young cricketers. "The infrastructure is in shambles," he noted. "We plan to develop it and restore international matches, reviving Karnataka's cricketing glory." Supporting Prasad's vision were cricket legends Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, who highlighted the need for change within the KSCA.

"Karnataka cricket is suffering," said Kumble. "Hats off to Venky for stepping up. We want to make a difference." Srinath echoed this sentiment, stressing the need for accountability and integrity in managing cricket affairs. Prasad's team includes Sujith Somasundar for Vice President, Vinay Mruthyunjaya for Secretary, A.V. Shashidhar for Joint Secretary, and B.N. Madhukar for Treasurer, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

