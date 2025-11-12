Left Menu

Australia's Crucial WTC Opener Marred by Injuries

Australia faces setbacks as Sean Abbott is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, while Josh Hazlewood is cleared of major damage. With regular captain Pat Cummins also absent, the team prepares for the ICC World Test Championship series opener against England, scheduled for November 21 in Perth.

Updated: 12-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:24 IST
Australian pacers Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australia has encountered a significant obstacle ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) opener in Perth. Key all-rounder Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the opening match due to a hamstring injury, confirmed by the cricket authorities. However, in a glimmer of hope for the Australians, pacer Josh Hazlewood, who also faced concerns over potential injury, has been cleared of any major damage following precautionary scans.

Both players were actively participating in the Sheffield Shield season, which is the precursor for Australia's WTC series against England starting on November 21. The setback is compounded by the earlier announcement that regular captain Pat Cummins will be absent from the Perth Test. Cummins, who has closely observed Hazlewood's condition, expressed relief regarding his teammate's more promising prognosis.

Despite his personal battle with a back injury, Cummins remains optimistic about his recovery trajectory, eager to contribute to Australia's quest to lead the WTC Standings. As Australia prepares for the highly anticipated five-Test series, their aim is to fortify their stronghold over the WTC, while England seeks to climb up the rankings amidst the nine-team competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

