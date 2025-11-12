India's First High Performance Basketball Centre Unveiled in Bengaluru
The Basketball Federation of India and ACG Sports launched India's inaugural High Performance Centre in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility is a landmark development in Indian basketball, preparing athletes for global competition. It integrates advanced training technology and fosters a holistic basketball lifestyle, aiming to transform the sport's ecosystem nationwide.
In a major development for Indian basketball, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports Pvt Ltd have jointly inaugurated the country's first High Performance Centre (HPC) in Bengaluru. The centre, fully residential and dedicated to basketball, is designed to nurture elite talent and elevate India's presence on the global stage.
The cutting-edge facility, housed at Lakshyan Academy, features world-class infrastructure including FIBA-standard courts, a high-tech gymnasium, and a premium swimming pool. The HPC employs advanced sports technology, integrating physical training with digital analytics, wearable tech, and AI-powered platforms for comprehensive athlete development.
This initiative is a precursor to the India Basketball League (IBL), set for 2026. The HPC sets new standards for athlete training while fostering a vibrant basketball culture. It is part of a broader strategy aiming at developing professional players capable of competing at top international tournaments, thereby establishing a sustainable basketball ecosystem in India.
