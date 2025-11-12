Left Menu

India's First High Performance Basketball Centre Unveiled in Bengaluru

The Basketball Federation of India and ACG Sports launched India's inaugural High Performance Centre in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility is a landmark development in Indian basketball, preparing athletes for global competition. It integrates advanced training technology and fosters a holistic basketball lifestyle, aiming to transform the sport's ecosystem nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:49 IST
India's First High Performance Basketball Centre Unveiled in Bengaluru
Basketball players (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development for Indian basketball, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports Pvt Ltd have jointly inaugurated the country's first High Performance Centre (HPC) in Bengaluru. The centre, fully residential and dedicated to basketball, is designed to nurture elite talent and elevate India's presence on the global stage.

The cutting-edge facility, housed at Lakshyan Academy, features world-class infrastructure including FIBA-standard courts, a high-tech gymnasium, and a premium swimming pool. The HPC employs advanced sports technology, integrating physical training with digital analytics, wearable tech, and AI-powered platforms for comprehensive athlete development.

This initiative is a precursor to the India Basketball League (IBL), set for 2026. The HPC sets new standards for athlete training while fostering a vibrant basketball culture. It is part of a broader strategy aiming at developing professional players capable of competing at top international tournaments, thereby establishing a sustainable basketball ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting this fiscal: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting ...

 Global
2
Markram Praises Gill's Stellar Performance Ahead of India-South Africa Test

Markram Praises Gill's Stellar Performance Ahead of India-South Africa Test

 India
3
Union Cabinet reiterates unwavering commitment to policy of zero tolerance to terrorism in all forms and manifestations: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Cabinet reiterates unwavering commitment to policy of zero tolerance t...

 India
4
Under export promotion mission, interest subvention will be provided to MSME exporters: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Under export promotion mission, interest subvention will be provided to MSME...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025