Near Miss for India's Sharp Shooters at ISSF World Championships

Indian shooters Ashi Chouksey and Olympian Anjum Moudgil narrowly missed qualifying for the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final at the ISSF World Championships. Compatriot Sift Kaur Samra finished 48th. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad seized gold, while India stood second in the medal tally behind China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:27 IST
In a closely contested qualification at the ISSF World Championships, Indian shooters Ashi Chouksey and Olympian Anjum Moudgil fell short of securing a spot in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final. Ashi, with a score of 588, finished 15th, while Anjum closely followed with 587, placing 17th.

Sift Kaur Samra, another Indian Olympian, ended the venue in 48th position after shooting a total of 580. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad led the field by scoring a remarkable 595 in the qualifications before claiming the world champion title with 465.8 in the final round.

Switzerland's young Emely Jaeggi set a junior world record with her silver medal-winning score of 465.3 as Great Britain's Seonaid Mcintosh brought home the bronze. Currently, India has maintained a strong second place in the event's medal tally, following China's lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

