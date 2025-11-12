Near Miss for India's Sharp Shooters at ISSF World Championships

In a closely contested qualification at the ISSF World Championships, Indian shooters Ashi Chouksey and Olympian Anjum Moudgil fell short of securing a spot in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final. Ashi, with a score of 588, finished 15th, while Anjum closely followed with 587, placing 17th.

Sift Kaur Samra, another Indian Olympian, ended the venue in 48th position after shooting a total of 580. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad led the field by scoring a remarkable 595 in the qualifications before claiming the world champion title with 465.8 in the final round.

Switzerland's young Emely Jaeggi set a junior world record with her silver medal-winning score of 465.3 as Great Britain's Seonaid Mcintosh brought home the bronze. Currently, India has maintained a strong second place in the event's medal tally, following China's lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)