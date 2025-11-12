Bellingham's Battle: Friendly Competition for England's No. 10

Jude Bellingham might have to wait to rejoin the England starting lineup, according to coach Thomas Tuchel, who stated on Wednesday that he is not in a hurry to alter his system for the return of Real Madrid's star player.

Since Bellingham's last appearance for England in a defeat to Senegal, Morgan Rogers has excelled in the No. 10 role, contributing to victories that secured England's World Cup qualification. Bellingham, now fully recovered from shoulder surgery, finds himself competing for this position.

Tuchel acknowledged the friendly competition between Bellingham and Rogers. Although they could potentially play together in a different formation, current strategies favor Rogers. The coach notes that changes might be considered as the team approaches future challenges, despite the current relaxed atmosphere following qualification.

