Wolverhampton Wanderers has officially appointed Rob Edwards as the club's new manager, as announced on Wednesday. The Premier League side reached an agreement with Middlesbrough and Edwards, who is respected in football circles for his strategic acumen. This decision sees Edwards stepping into a vital role with a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Jeff Shi, Chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers, emphasized the importance of Edwards's appointment. 'We need to refresh the whole club with a new coach's philosophy,' Shi said, underscoring Edwards's potential impact on the team's future. 'Bringing his own identity and ideas, we can build on that.' This marks a significant new chapter for the Wolves.

The club believes Edwards's leadership will be instrumental in defining Wolverhampton's future trajectory, a sentiment echoed throughout the Wanderers' fan base.

