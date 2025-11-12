Strauss Backs Pope Over Bethell for Ashes Opener

In the buildup to the Ashes series, set to begin in Perth on November 21, former England cricketer Andrew Strauss has endorsed Ollie Pope to maintain his position at number three, despite the formidable challenge posed by young prospect Jacob Bethell.

Pope, 27, has a track record of 67 Tests with an average of 35.36, which sees a notable rise to 41.60 when batting at number three. However, his previous performance in Australia was underwhelming, scoring just 67 runs across six innings.

Bethell, 22, is seen as a future fixture for the number three spot due to his form and innate talent. Yet for the Ashes, Strauss argues, "you've got to go with Pope" given the daunting task awaiting in foreign conditions and Bethell's limited experience.

The former captain, who last led England to victory in Australia in 2010/11, acknowledges Bethell's potential but advises caution. "If he doesn't perform in the first couple of Tests, maybe you can bring Bethell in then?" Strauss suggested. He noted the England leadership's penchant for risks, hinting that they may opt for Bethell if deemed the 'exciting option'.