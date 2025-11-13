Euro 2028: Bringing the Beautiful Game Home

The much-anticipated 2028 European Championship will commence in Cardiff on June 9, culminating in an exciting finale at London's iconic Wembley Stadium a month later, UEFA declared on Wednesday. Co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, the championship involves 51 matches played in eight cities, promising a captivating experience for football fans across these nations.

Wembley is set to host the semi-finals and one quarter-final, with the remaining quarter-final matches allocated to Dublin, Glasgow, and Cardiff. The round of 16 games will see action across all host cities except Wembley, ensuring a diverse soccer showcase. Nations automatically qualifying will enjoy home-field advantage during the group stages.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin emphasized that Euro 2028 aims to foster a united fan base, with an improved kick-off schedule designed to amplify the supporter experience. The tournament is predicted to generate £3.6 billion in socio-economic gains for the UK and Ireland, thanks to robust governmental support and strategic planning.

