Left Menu

Euro 2028: Bringing the Beautiful Game Home

The 2028 European Championship will open in Cardiff and conclude at London's Wembley Stadium. The tournament, co-hosted by the UK and Ireland, spans 51 games across nine cities. UEFA projects a £3.6 billion economic boost, supported by a £740 million government funding pledge, enhancing communities and fan experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-11-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 01:58 IST
Euro 2028: Bringing the Beautiful Game Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The much-anticipated 2028 European Championship will commence in Cardiff on June 9, culminating in an exciting finale at London's iconic Wembley Stadium a month later, UEFA declared on Wednesday. Co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, the championship involves 51 matches played in eight cities, promising a captivating experience for football fans across these nations.

Wembley is set to host the semi-finals and one quarter-final, with the remaining quarter-final matches allocated to Dublin, Glasgow, and Cardiff. The round of 16 games will see action across all host cities except Wembley, ensuring a diverse soccer showcase. Nations automatically qualifying will enjoy home-field advantage during the group stages.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin emphasized that Euro 2028 aims to foster a united fan base, with an improved kick-off schedule designed to amplify the supporter experience. The tournament is predicted to generate £3.6 billion in socio-economic gains for the UK and Ireland, thanks to robust governmental support and strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atlanta Fed Chief Raphael Bostic Announces Retirement Amid Political Tensions

Atlanta Fed Chief Raphael Bostic Announces Retirement Amid Political Tension...

 Global
2
Wall Street: Dow Hits Record High Amid Tech Sell-off

Wall Street: Dow Hits Record High Amid Tech Sell-off

 Global
3
Breakthrough in Malaria Battle: New Antimalarial Drug Targets Rising Resistance

Breakthrough in Malaria Battle: New Antimalarial Drug Targets Rising Resista...

 Global
4
FDA's Revolutionary Pathway for Rare Disease Therapies

FDA's Revolutionary Pathway for Rare Disease Therapies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025