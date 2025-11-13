Left Menu

Euro 2028 to Kick Off in Cardiff: A Celebration of Football Across the UK and Ireland

The 2028 European Championship will begin in Cardiff, co-hosted by Britain and Ireland. The tournament will feature 24 teams across eight UK and Irish cities. Both semifinals and the final will be held in London. The event promises significant economic benefits and widespread fan engagement throughout the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 2028 European Championship is set to kick off at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, marking the start of a tournament co-hosted by Britain and Ireland. This marks another milestone in the region's rich footballing history as the event unfolds over various iconic venues.

With matches played across eight cities, including London, Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, and Glasgow, the tournament promises to draw fans from all over Europe. The semifinals and final will be hosted at Wembley Stadium, adding yet another chapter to the stadium's storied association with Euro history.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the economic benefits anticipated from the month-long event, which runs from June 9 to July 9. While more than three million tickets will be up for grabs, UEFA is yet to release specific details regarding ticket sales.

