Ederson's Game-Changing Move: Leaving Manchester for Turkey

Brazil's star goalkeeper Ederson has opened up about his departure from Manchester City, citing personal discontent linked to recurring injuries. The seasoned player acknowledged that his struggles last season prompted his decision to join Fenerbahce.

With a £12 million transfer agreement, Ederson leaves behind an impressive legacy at City, boasting 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory. His tenure also earned him three Premier League Golden Glove awards.

The Brazilian national team, meanwhile, has secured their place in the 2026 World Cup with a win against Paraguay. Ederson, embracing his fresh start in Turkey, is hopeful about his future prospects on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)