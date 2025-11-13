Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucial Test Series

India is set to confront South Africa's formidable spin attack in a much-anticipated Test series starting Friday. Both teams come with their own challenges and strategies, eager to showcase their strengths.

India remains wary after last year's debacle against New Zealand's spin, leading to a rare home whitewash. With lessons learned, they aim to counter South Africa's potent spin trio, hoping to script a different outcome this time.

As both teams converge at Eden Gardens, the pitch condition becomes crucial. While historically favoring pace, its current state will be a focal point for both captains. India's adaptable middle order will be key, with a particular focus on countering the spin threat.

