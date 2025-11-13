Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker in Close Fight for Shooting Glory at ISSF World Championship
Indian shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker are in a promising position to advance to the final of the women’s 25m Sport Pistol event at the ISSF World Championship. Esha is placed fourth, Manu seventh, while Rahi Sarnobat is 56th. The Rapid stage and the final are scheduled for tomorrow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Indian athletes Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker have shown impressive skills, positioning themselves strongly in the running for the finals of the women's 25m Sport Pistol event at the ISSF World Championship.
Demonstrating precision, Esha stands in fourth place with a score of 294-11x while Manu is close behind in seventh, registering a total of 292-11x in the precision stage.
As anticipation builds for the upcoming Rapid stage and final, Esha and Manu aim to secure top slots, enhancing India's presence on the global shooting stage.
Advertisement