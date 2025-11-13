McIlroy Dominates Penge in Thrilling World Tour Championship Open

Rory McIlroy has taken a commanding lead against Marco Penge at the World Tour Championship, opening the competition with an impressive 6-under 66 score. McIlroy's skillful performance, featuring seven birdies, has positioned him strongly in the Race to Dubai standings.

Meanwhile, Penge, hoping to unseat McIlroy's dominance, struggled with a series of bogeys, finishing the first round with a 74. Despite a birdie on the final hole, Penge faces an uphill battle to close the 767-point gap separating him from McIlroy.

As McIlroy eyes his seventh European No. 1 title, competitors like Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood continue their pursuits. Hatton, requiring a win and a low finish for McIlroy, opened with a 70, trailing behind current leader Michael Kim.