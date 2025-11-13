Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Mastering Leadership and Batting Balance in Indian Cricket

Shubman Gill discusses balancing the pressures of captaincy and batting, having taken over from Rohit Sharma for India's cricket team. He reflects on his performance in recent series, navigates the challenge of switching formats, and learns from early captaincy decisions in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:12 IST
Shubman Gill: Mastering Leadership and Batting Balance in Indian Cricket
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, leading India in two cricket formats, is learning to juggle the dual pressures of captaincy and batting. Following in Rohit Sharma's footsteps, the 26-year-old Gill marked his leadership debut as India secured a gritty 2-2 draw against England in a five-Test series.

Commenting on his approach, Gill said, "In preparation, I focus on excelling as a batsman. On the field, my instincts guide my captaincy, leading to the best tactical choices for the team," ahead of the Test series against South Africa. He emphasized the importance of compartmentalizing his roles to avoid undue pressure and leverage small strategic risks.

Despite a record-breaking Test performance with 754 runs in 10 innings, Gill's recent white-ball form has seen a dip. Reflecting on captaincy decisions, he acknowledged premature enforcement of a follow-on against the West Indies as a learning moment. Preparing for various series—across continents with differing conditions—Gill acknowledges the mental and physical toll but views it as part of professional cricket's challenge.

TRENDING

1
SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

 Singapore
2
Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

 Global
3
Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

 India
4
Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025