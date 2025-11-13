Shubman Gill: Mastering Leadership and Batting Balance in Indian Cricket

Shubman Gill, leading India in two cricket formats, is learning to juggle the dual pressures of captaincy and batting. Following in Rohit Sharma's footsteps, the 26-year-old Gill marked his leadership debut as India secured a gritty 2-2 draw against England in a five-Test series.

Commenting on his approach, Gill said, "In preparation, I focus on excelling as a batsman. On the field, my instincts guide my captaincy, leading to the best tactical choices for the team," ahead of the Test series against South Africa. He emphasized the importance of compartmentalizing his roles to avoid undue pressure and leverage small strategic risks.

Despite a record-breaking Test performance with 754 runs in 10 innings, Gill's recent white-ball form has seen a dip. Reflecting on captaincy decisions, he acknowledged premature enforcement of a follow-on against the West Indies as a learning moment. Preparing for various series—across continents with differing conditions—Gill acknowledges the mental and physical toll but views it as part of professional cricket's challenge.