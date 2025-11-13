Shubman Gill: Mastering Leadership and Batting Balance in Indian Cricket
Shubman Gill discusses balancing the pressures of captaincy and batting, having taken over from Rohit Sharma for India's cricket team. He reflects on his performance in recent series, navigates the challenge of switching formats, and learns from early captaincy decisions in international cricket.
- Country:
- India
Shubman Gill, leading India in two cricket formats, is learning to juggle the dual pressures of captaincy and batting. Following in Rohit Sharma's footsteps, the 26-year-old Gill marked his leadership debut as India secured a gritty 2-2 draw against England in a five-Test series.
Commenting on his approach, Gill said, "In preparation, I focus on excelling as a batsman. On the field, my instincts guide my captaincy, leading to the best tactical choices for the team," ahead of the Test series against South Africa. He emphasized the importance of compartmentalizing his roles to avoid undue pressure and leverage small strategic risks.
Despite a record-breaking Test performance with 754 runs in 10 innings, Gill's recent white-ball form has seen a dip. Reflecting on captaincy decisions, he acknowledged premature enforcement of a follow-on against the West Indies as a learning moment. Preparing for various series—across continents with differing conditions—Gill acknowledges the mental and physical toll but views it as part of professional cricket's challenge.
ALSO READ
Daimler India's Leadership Transition: Torsten Schmidt to Take the Helm
Temba Bavuma Braces for Kuldeep Yadav's Spin Challenge Ahead of India Test Series
The Visionary Leadership of Demis Hassabis: DeepMind's Path to AI Dominance
Seeds of Change: Women Farmers Redefining Leadership in India
Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucial Test Series