Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds

Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, intervened to ensure the Sri Lankan cricket tour continued after a suicide attack in Islamabad. High-level discussions and security reassurances convinced the Sri Lankan team to stay, with matches now slated to proceed in Rawalpindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:28 IST
  • Pakistan

The recent suicide attack in Islamabad threatened to derail the Sri Lankan cricket team's visit to Pakistan. Acting swiftly, Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, played a key role in salvaging the tour by engaging in direct talks with Sri Lankan officials.

Field Marshal Munir spoke personally to Sri Lanka's defense minister and other top figures, assuring them of exhaustive security arrangements. The intervention, combined with persuasion from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, prompted the team to continue their stay.

Heightened security measures are in place, involving the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Islamabad police. The series, initially scheduled for Lahore, will now be held entirely at Rawalpindi, beginning November 18.

