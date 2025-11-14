Left Menu

Revamping Al-Kholood: Ben Harburg's Strategic Vision for Saudi Pro League Success

American investor Ben Harburg aims to transform Al-Kholood into a stable, mid-tier team in the Saudi Pro League, inspired by English clubs Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. Utilizing a data-driven approach, Harburg seeks to build from scratch and focus on player development for long-term success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:27 IST
Revamping Al-Kholood: Ben Harburg's Strategic Vision for Saudi Pro League Success

In a bid to reshape the landscape of Saudi football, American investor Ben Harburg has set his sights on transforming Al-Kholood into a mid-tier powerhouse in the Saudi Pro League. Drawing inspiration from English clubs like Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, Harburg hopes to establish a stable team model.

Al-Kholood, the first Saudi club acquired by a foreign investor, sees Harburg leveraging the club's lack of a legacy as an advantage to build its identity from the ground up. The squad aims to avoid relegation, while embracing a data-driven strategy for player acquisition, reminiscent of the 'Moneyball' model.

Harburg's vision includes nurturing talent for future gains and ending the era of overpriced marquee signings in Saudi football. With English coach Des Buckingham at the helm, Al-Kholood is poised to harness young talent, setting the stage for a promising future in the Saudi Pro League.

TRENDING

1
Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle

Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle

 Global
2
U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

 Global
3
Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

 Israel
4
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Cybercrime Racket in Bengaluru

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Cybercrime Racket in Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025