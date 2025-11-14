Revamping Al-Kholood: Ben Harburg's Strategic Vision for Saudi Pro League Success

In a bid to reshape the landscape of Saudi football, American investor Ben Harburg has set his sights on transforming Al-Kholood into a mid-tier powerhouse in the Saudi Pro League. Drawing inspiration from English clubs like Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, Harburg hopes to establish a stable team model.

Al-Kholood, the first Saudi club acquired by a foreign investor, sees Harburg leveraging the club's lack of a legacy as an advantage to build its identity from the ground up. The squad aims to avoid relegation, while embracing a data-driven strategy for player acquisition, reminiscent of the 'Moneyball' model.

Harburg's vision includes nurturing talent for future gains and ending the era of overpriced marquee signings in Saudi football. With English coach Des Buckingham at the helm, Al-Kholood is poised to harness young talent, setting the stage for a promising future in the Saudi Pro League.