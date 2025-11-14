Norway's Resounding Victory Paves Path to World Cup

In a decisive display of prowess, Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland each scored twice, propelling Norway to a dominating 4-1 victory against Estonia. The win places Norway on the cusp of securing a World Cup berth, a first since 1998.

Tension brewed early as Norway's Oscar Bobb narrowly missed a scoring opportunity, striking the woodwork just before halftime. However, the second half saw a rapid turnaround as Sorloth netted back-to-back headers, unleashing a spirited response from the home crowd.

Haaland's double further cemented Norway's lead before Estonia's Robi Saarma managed a consolation goal. As red, white, and blue confetti filled the air post-match, Norwegian fans celebrated a long-awaited return to the world stage.