Norway's Resounding Victory Paves Path to World Cup

Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland each netted twice as Norway triumphed 4-1 over Estonia, nearing World Cup qualification. Holding a six-point lead over Italy in Group I, Norway's fans celebrated, confident of breaking a 25-year hiatus from the prestigious tournament.

Updated: 14-11-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:20 IST
In a decisive display of prowess, Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland each scored twice, propelling Norway to a dominating 4-1 victory against Estonia. The win places Norway on the cusp of securing a World Cup berth, a first since 1998.

Tension brewed early as Norway's Oscar Bobb narrowly missed a scoring opportunity, striking the woodwork just before halftime. However, the second half saw a rapid turnaround as Sorloth netted back-to-back headers, unleashing a spirited response from the home crowd.

Haaland's double further cemented Norway's lead before Estonia's Robi Saarma managed a consolation goal. As red, white, and blue confetti filled the air post-match, Norwegian fans celebrated a long-awaited return to the world stage.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

