Norway's Resounding Victory Paves Path to World Cup
Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland each netted twice as Norway triumphed 4-1 over Estonia, nearing World Cup qualification. Holding a six-point lead over Italy in Group I, Norway's fans celebrated, confident of breaking a 25-year hiatus from the prestigious tournament.
In a decisive display of prowess, Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland each scored twice, propelling Norway to a dominating 4-1 victory against Estonia. The win places Norway on the cusp of securing a World Cup berth, a first since 1998.
Tension brewed early as Norway's Oscar Bobb narrowly missed a scoring opportunity, striking the woodwork just before halftime. However, the second half saw a rapid turnaround as Sorloth netted back-to-back headers, unleashing a spirited response from the home crowd.
Haaland's double further cemented Norway's lead before Estonia's Robi Saarma managed a consolation goal. As red, white, and blue confetti filled the air post-match, Norwegian fans celebrated a long-awaited return to the world stage.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- World Cup
- Alexander Sorloth
- Erling Haaland
- Estonia
- qualification
- football
- soccer
- Group I
- Italy
ALSO READ
Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph
Crisis in Indian Football: FIFPRO Seeks FIFA Intervention
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions
Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'
Crisis Talks: Indian Football's Future Hangs by a Thread