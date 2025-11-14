Left Menu

Ireland's Triumph: A Stunning Victory Against Portugal Keeps World Cup Dream Alive

Ireland beat Portugal 2-0, maintaining hope for World Cup qualification, while Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off. Troy Parrott's two goals led Ireland to victory. Portugal needs just a draw against Armenia for automatic qualification, but will play without Ronaldo after his first red card for Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:23 IST
Ireland's Triumph: A Stunning Victory Against Portugal Keeps World Cup Dream Alive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In a thrilling match on Thursday, Ireland shocked Portugal with a 2-0 victory, keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive while forcing Portugal to delay securing their automatic spot. The unexpected triumph was marked by key player Troy Parrott, who delivered two first-half goals.

The match took a dramatic turn when Portugal's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, received a red card after a contentious incident with Ireland's Dara O'Shea, adding a layer of tension to the night. Portugal now faces the challenge of securing qualification without Ronaldo in their final group match against Armenia.

Despite the setback, Portugal remains top of Group F, with at least a playoff place guaranteed. However, Ireland must secure a win in Budapest to ensure their spot in the playoffs, as Hungary continues to apply pressure after their recent win against Armenia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

 Global
2
Ceasefire Exchanges Amidst Tensions: Hostage Returns from Gaza

Ceasefire Exchanges Amidst Tensions: Hostage Returns from Gaza

 Israel
3
Italy's Faint World Cup Hopes Kept Alive with Late Goals

Italy's Faint World Cup Hopes Kept Alive with Late Goals

 Global
4
Promising Progress: U.S.-Swiss Trade Talks Aim for Tariff Reductions

Promising Progress: U.S.-Swiss Trade Talks Aim for Tariff Reductions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025