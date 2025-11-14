Ireland's Triumph: A Stunning Victory Against Portugal Keeps World Cup Dream Alive

In a thrilling match on Thursday, Ireland shocked Portugal with a 2-0 victory, keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive while forcing Portugal to delay securing their automatic spot. The unexpected triumph was marked by key player Troy Parrott, who delivered two first-half goals.

The match took a dramatic turn when Portugal's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, received a red card after a contentious incident with Ireland's Dara O'Shea, adding a layer of tension to the night. Portugal now faces the challenge of securing qualification without Ronaldo in their final group match against Armenia.

Despite the setback, Portugal remains top of Group F, with at least a playoff place guaranteed. However, Ireland must secure a win in Budapest to ensure their spot in the playoffs, as Hungary continues to apply pressure after their recent win against Armenia.

