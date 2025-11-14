France's Eighth Consecutive World Cup Seal: Mbappe Shines

France has cemented its place in the 2024 World Cup following a commanding 4-0 triumph over Ukraine, led by Kylian Mbappe's inspiring performance on the field. This victory marks their eighth consecutive World Cup qualification.

The French team, with their dominant streak in qualifiers dating back to 2019, assures a seeded position when the tournament draw occurs on December 5. The match coincided with a poignant anniversary in Paris, and Mbappe honored the occasion by scoring two crucial goals, backed by contributions from Michael Olise and Hugo Ekitike.

Topping Europe's Group D, France amassed 13 points from five games, maintaining a lead over Iceland. Their final qualifier against Azerbaijan is set for Sunday, anticipating an end to this exhilarating campaign under coach Didier Deschamps.