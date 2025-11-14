Left Menu

France's Eighth Consecutive World Cup Seal: Mbappe Shines

France secured their eighth consecutive World Cup spot with a 4-0 win over Ukraine, influenced by Kylian Mbappe's two goals. The team remains unbeaten in Euro or World Cup qualifiers since 2019, and will enter next year's tournament as a top seed, marking coach Deschamps' final run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:33 IST
France has cemented its place in the 2024 World Cup following a commanding 4-0 triumph over Ukraine, led by Kylian Mbappe's inspiring performance on the field. This victory marks their eighth consecutive World Cup qualification.

The French team, with their dominant streak in qualifiers dating back to 2019, assures a seeded position when the tournament draw occurs on December 5. The match coincided with a poignant anniversary in Paris, and Mbappe honored the occasion by scoring two crucial goals, backed by contributions from Michael Olise and Hugo Ekitike.

Topping Europe's Group D, France amassed 13 points from five games, maintaining a lead over Iceland. Their final qualifier against Azerbaijan is set for Sunday, anticipating an end to this exhilarating campaign under coach Didier Deschamps.

