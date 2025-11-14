Saka and Eze Shine as England Triumph Over Serbia

In a routine display, England triumphed 2-0 over Serbia at a rain-soaked Wembley Stadium. Superb goals by Bukayo Saka and substitute Eberechi Eze were the highlights in a match that saw England maintain their World Cup qualifying winning streak, now seven games strong.

Already assured a spot in next year's finals in North America, England showed little urgency. Saka's opening goal in the 28th minute set the pace, with Eze sealing the win in the dying moments. Serbia's hopes for a playoff spot were dashed with this defeat.

A quiet debut for Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and a return for Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham punctuated the evening. Despite a largely uneventful match, England's depth of talent, praised by Eze, promises a competitive edge for upcoming challenges.