Left Menu

Saka and Eze Shine as England Triumph Over Serbia

England continued their stellar World Cup qualifying run with a 2-0 victory against Serbia, thanks to goals by Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze. Already qualified for the finals, England maintained a flawless record, tallying seven wins. Serbia's loss marks the end of their playoff hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:44 IST
Saka and Eze Shine as England Triumph Over Serbia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a routine display, England triumphed 2-0 over Serbia at a rain-soaked Wembley Stadium. Superb goals by Bukayo Saka and substitute Eberechi Eze were the highlights in a match that saw England maintain their World Cup qualifying winning streak, now seven games strong.

Already assured a spot in next year's finals in North America, England showed little urgency. Saka's opening goal in the 28th minute set the pace, with Eze sealing the win in the dying moments. Serbia's hopes for a playoff spot were dashed with this defeat.

A quiet debut for Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and a return for Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham punctuated the evening. Despite a largely uneventful match, England's depth of talent, praised by Eze, promises a competitive edge for upcoming challenges.

TRENDING

1
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

 Global
2
Ceasefire Exchanges Amidst Tensions: Hostage Returns from Gaza

Ceasefire Exchanges Amidst Tensions: Hostage Returns from Gaza

 Israel
3
Italy's Faint World Cup Hopes Kept Alive with Late Goals

Italy's Faint World Cup Hopes Kept Alive with Late Goals

 Global
4
Promising Progress: U.S.-Swiss Trade Talks Aim for Tariff Reductions

Promising Progress: U.S.-Swiss Trade Talks Aim for Tariff Reductions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025