Alcaraz Secures Year-End No. 1 and Advances in ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz clinched the year-end world number one ranking, topping the Jimmy Connors Group with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals on Thursday. The win not only secured Alcaraz's place at the top but also propelled Alex De Minaur into the semi-finals after his victory against Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz reflected on the important match, acknowledging the initial nerves but ultimately expressing satisfaction with his performance. The Spaniard, who previously ended the year at the top spot in 2022, had a stellar season, reaching three Grand Slam finals and winning both the French and U.S. Opens.

The match had its moments of tension, especially as Alcaraz struggled early on, making 21 unforced errors. However, he found his rhythm, breaking Musetti's serve multiple times in the second set, silencing the crowd that initially supported the Italian. Alcaraz remains in contention for his first ATP Finals title.

