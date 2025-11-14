England's Unyielding Streak: Saka and Eze Shine in Wembley Victory

England continued their flawless World Cup qualifying run with a commanding 2-0 victory against Serbia, marked by standout performances from Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze at Wembley Stadium.

Saka opened the scoring with a precise volley in the first half, while substitute Eze sealed the win by curling home a second goal in the final moments of the match. England, already guaranteed a spot in next year's finals in North America, showcased strategic adaptability despite challenging weather conditions.

The match also highlighted key contributions from England's emerging talents, including Nico O'Reilly and the returning Jude Bellingham. Despite a spirited effort from Serbia, their campaign ended without a playoff chance, as England reinforced their dominance with an unbroken clean sheet record.