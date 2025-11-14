Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense
Lorenzo Musetti has withdrawn from Italy's Davis Cup team due to physical and family reasons, after a tough run in the ATP Finals in Turin. His absence, alongside Jannik Sinner, presents a challenge for Italy as they defend their title. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz remains in pursuit of Davis Cup glory.
In a surprising turn of events, Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti has announced his withdrawal from the national Davis Cup team, citing physical exhaustion and personal commitments.
Musetti, aged 23, made his debut at the ATP Finals in Turin as a late substitute following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal. Despite a strong performance, his match against Carlos Alcaraz concluded a demanding season.
This development leaves Italy defending their Davis Cup title without both Musetti and world number two, Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile, Spain's Alcaraz aims to capitalize on his success and lead his nation in the prestigious event starting November 18.
