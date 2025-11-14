Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Secures Chinese Visa for Australian Open Playoff

India's top-ranked male tennis player, Sumit Nagal, received his visa for the Australian Open Playoff in China after a previous rejection. Nagal thanked various authorities for their assistance. He currently ranks 275 globally and seeks qualification for the 2026 Australian Open main draw.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:43 IST
India's leading male tennis player, Sumit Nagal, has finally secured a visa to participate in the Australian Open Playoff in Chengdu, China, beginning November 24.

Nagal, who ranks 275th in the ATP standings, expressed gratitude to Indian and Chinese officials for their prompt assistance in resolving the visa issue.

His participation in the playoff offers him a crucial opportunity to qualify for the 2026 Australian Open, as his current ranking precludes direct entry into major tournaments.

