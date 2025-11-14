Sumit Nagal Secures Chinese Visa for Australian Open Playoff

India's leading male tennis player, Sumit Nagal, has finally secured a visa to participate in the Australian Open Playoff in Chengdu, China, beginning November 24.

Nagal, who ranks 275th in the ATP standings, expressed gratitude to Indian and Chinese officials for their prompt assistance in resolving the visa issue.

His participation in the playoff offers him a crucial opportunity to qualify for the 2026 Australian Open, as his current ranking precludes direct entry into major tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)