India Strikes Early in First Test Against South Africa

On the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa, the visitors were restricted to 154 for 8 at tea. Notable performances from Indian bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah with three wickets, kept South Africa at bay. South African batsmen struggled, with most failing to convert starts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:19 IST
The opening day of the first Test match between India and South Africa saw a strong performance from the Indian bowling lineup, restricting South Africa to 154 for 8 by tea.

Jasprit Bumrah led the attack, claiming three crucial wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with two dismissals, unsettling South Africa's innings.

Despite solid starts by Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi, South African batsmen fell short against the disciplined Indian attack, leaving the team in a precarious position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

