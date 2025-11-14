India Strikes Early in First Test Against South Africa

The opening day of the first Test match between India and South Africa saw a strong performance from the Indian bowling lineup, restricting South Africa to 154 for 8 by tea.

Jasprit Bumrah led the attack, claiming three crucial wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with two dismissals, unsettling South Africa's innings.

Despite solid starts by Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi, South African batsmen fell short against the disciplined Indian attack, leaving the team in a precarious position.

(With inputs from agencies.)