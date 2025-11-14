Awaiting Verdict: Ronaldo's FIFA Ban Before 2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo faces a potential two to three-game FIFA suspension following his red card for elbowing Dara O'Shea. While FIFA takes weeks to decide on disciplinary actions, the verdict will affect Ronaldo's participation if Portugal qualifies for the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA star Cristiano Ronaldo is likely facing a multi-game suspension ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This comes after receiving a red card for elbowing Ireland's Dara O'Shea during a qualifying match.
The anticipated verdict from FIFA on Ronaldo's possible two to three-game ban has garnered intense scrutiny, especially given the significance of the World Cup. Portugal faces Armenia next in a match that could secure their qualification.
Ronaldo, aiming for his sixth World Cup appearance, may see his mandatory one-game ban extended, impacting Portugal's lineup in crucial tournament stages.
