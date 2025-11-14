Awaiting Verdict: Ronaldo's FIFA Ban Before 2026 World Cup

FIFA star Cristiano Ronaldo is likely facing a multi-game suspension ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This comes after receiving a red card for elbowing Ireland's Dara O'Shea during a qualifying match.

The anticipated verdict from FIFA on Ronaldo's possible two to three-game ban has garnered intense scrutiny, especially given the significance of the World Cup. Portugal faces Armenia next in a match that could secure their qualification.

Ronaldo, aiming for his sixth World Cup appearance, may see his mandatory one-game ban extended, impacting Portugal's lineup in crucial tournament stages.