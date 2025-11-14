Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Record-Equalling T20 Century

In a dazzling display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi matched the second-fastest T20 century record by an Indian batter, achieving the milestone in just 32 balls during the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament against the UAE.

Suryavanshi's power-packed innings of 144 runs off 42 balls featured an impressive 15 sixes and 11 fours, leading India A to a commanding total of 297/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Jitesh Sharma also contributed significantly with a brisk 83 off 32 deliveries.

This remarkable achievement puts Suryavanshi alongside notable players like Rishabh Pant, who previously recorded a 32-ball century, and highlights his potential as a rising star in Indian cricket.