Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Record-Equalling T20 Century
Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi matched the second-fastest century record in T20 cricket by an Indian, striking a 32-ball hundred in the Asia Cup Rising Stars competition against the UAE. Suryavanshi's explosive innings included 15 sixes, contributing to India A's massive score of 297/4 in 20 overs.
In a dazzling display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi matched the second-fastest T20 century record by an Indian batter, achieving the milestone in just 32 balls during the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament against the UAE.
Suryavanshi's power-packed innings of 144 runs off 42 balls featured an impressive 15 sixes and 11 fours, leading India A to a commanding total of 297/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Jitesh Sharma also contributed significantly with a brisk 83 off 32 deliveries.
This remarkable achievement puts Suryavanshi alongside notable players like Rishabh Pant, who previously recorded a 32-ball century, and highlights his potential as a rising star in Indian cricket.
