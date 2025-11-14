Left Menu

Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Record-Equalling T20 Century

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi matched the second-fastest century record in T20 cricket by an Indian, striking a 32-ball hundred in the Asia Cup Rising Stars competition against the UAE. Suryavanshi's explosive innings included 15 sixes, contributing to India A's massive score of 297/4 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:54 IST
Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Record-Equalling T20 Century
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a dazzling display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi matched the second-fastest T20 century record by an Indian batter, achieving the milestone in just 32 balls during the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament against the UAE.

Suryavanshi's power-packed innings of 144 runs off 42 balls featured an impressive 15 sixes and 11 fours, leading India A to a commanding total of 297/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Jitesh Sharma also contributed significantly with a brisk 83 off 32 deliveries.

This remarkable achievement puts Suryavanshi alongside notable players like Rishabh Pant, who previously recorded a 32-ball century, and highlights his potential as a rising star in Indian cricket.

TRENDING

1
BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly.

BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly.

 India
2
Tejashwi Yadav Secures Raghopur Hat-trick in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Secures Raghopur Hat-trick in Bihar

 India
3
Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

 India
4
Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025