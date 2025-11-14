Esha Singh Clinches Bronze: A Historic Triumph at ISSF World Championship

In a remarkable achievement, former world champion Esha Singh captured a bronze medal in the women's 25m Pistol Olympic event at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo. This accolade marks her first individual world championship medal.

Esha's score of 30 in the final saw her finish behind China's Yao Qianxun, with a score of 38, and Korea's Olympic gold medalist Yang Jiin, who secured victory with 40. India concluded the championship with an impressive performance, winning a gold, four silver, and two bronze medals in 10 Olympic events.

Starting the day in fourth position, Esha, alongside double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, showcased determination in the rapid-fire rounds, securing qualifications for the top eight. Despite a strong challenge from competitors like Sevval Tarhan and Haniyeh Rostamiyan, Esha sealed her medal after a tense shoot-off, completing the event as Yang claimed the gold. Esha's impressive journey continues with an upcoming appearance at the ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha.

