Teen Wonder Mahreen Bhatia Shines on Women's Pro Golf Tour

Mahreen Bhatia, a 16-year-old amateur golfer, claimed victory on the Women's Pro Golf Tour, becoming the first amateur winner of the season. She triumphed at the 15th Leg with a total of 12-under, exhibiting remarkable skill and composure to outperform seasoned players like Vani Kapoor.

Updated: 14-11-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:01 IST
In an impressive display of skill and composure, 16-year-old Mahreen Bhatia emerged victorious at the Women's Pro Golf Tour, becoming the first amateur to win this season. Her performance in the 15th Leg of the Tour saw her finish with a total score of 12-under, overcoming a competitive field.

Mahreen, who entered the final day with a two-shot lead, demonstrated her prowess with birdies on the third, fifth, and an eagle on the sixth hole, maintaining her lead despite a strong challenge from professional Vani Kapoor. Mahreen's decisive play on the 14th and 15th holes ensured her victory by three shots.

Her win at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course is a continuation of a trend where amateur golfers make their mark annually on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, joining the ranks of past winners like Nishna Patel and Diksha Dagar. This success highlights the rising talent in women's amateur golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

