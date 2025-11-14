Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Streak: Triumph at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner extended his remarkable indoor hardcourt winning streak to 29 matches, defeating American Ben Shelton with a 6-3 7-6(3) victory during the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday. Despite the match having no consequence for group status, the encounter captivated audiences as Sinner displayed unwavering skill.

In the opening set, Shelton faced setbacks, breaking in crucial games and failing to leverage his opportunities. Sinner, however, exhibited impeccable serves, particularly in tight scenarios. 'Serving very well in important moments has brought me to this point,' Sinner commented, reflecting on his performance.

Carlos Alcaraz, the year's ATP world number one, took the spotlight before the match, receiving his esteemed trophy. His possibly monumental duel with Sinner in the finals looms, as both demonstrate dominance in the tennis world. Alcaraz expressed pride over his achievement, marking a significant milestone in his career.