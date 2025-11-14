AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) to attract bids for monetizing the commercial rights of the first and second divisions of the Indian Women's League (IWL). This initiative, spanning four years, is a pivotal step toward enhancing women's football in India.
Bidders have until November 29 to submit their proposals, with the option to seek clarifications by November 21. The technical bids will be reviewed on November 30, though the schedule for opening the commercial bids remains undisclosed.
The RFP requires bidders to have a minimum net worth of Rs 30 crore by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year. A consortium would need a combined net worth of Rs 100 crore. This move comes amidst a lack of bidding interest for the Indian Super League, underscoring challenges faced by men's football in the country.
