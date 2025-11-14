Left Menu

Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Singles Victories

Slovenia took a promising 2-0 lead against the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in Bangalore, following impressive singles victories by Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan. Despite the Netherlands capturing the doubles, Slovenia carries momentum into Saturday's matches against hosts India.

Kaja Juvan (Photo: Billie Jean King Cup). Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, Slovenia captured a significant 2-0 advantage over the Netherlands in Bangalore. Friday's standout performances came from Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan, both securing hard-fought singles victories that bolstered Slovenia's position.

The day commenced with Zidansek, ranked 162nd, dispatching higher-ranked Arantxa Rus (No. 139) in straight sets. A commanding first set laid the foundation for Zidansek, who showcased resilience by overcoming a late surge from Rus to clinch the second set in a tie-break.

Following in Zidansek's footsteps, Kaja Juvan, world No. 98, turned the tables on top-ranked Dutch player Suzan Lamens (No. 87) with a thrilling three-set win. Although Lamens initially led, Juvan's decisive play in the third set secured the victory. The Netherlands, however, salvaged a point in doubles, setting the stage for Slovenia's upcoming clash with India.

