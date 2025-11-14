Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Singles Victories

In a gripping opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, Slovenia captured a significant 2-0 advantage over the Netherlands in Bangalore. Friday's standout performances came from Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan, both securing hard-fought singles victories that bolstered Slovenia's position.

The day commenced with Zidansek, ranked 162nd, dispatching higher-ranked Arantxa Rus (No. 139) in straight sets. A commanding first set laid the foundation for Zidansek, who showcased resilience by overcoming a late surge from Rus to clinch the second set in a tie-break.

Following in Zidansek's footsteps, Kaja Juvan, world No. 98, turned the tables on top-ranked Dutch player Suzan Lamens (No. 87) with a thrilling three-set win. Although Lamens initially led, Juvan's decisive play in the third set secured the victory. The Netherlands, however, salvaged a point in doubles, setting the stage for Slovenia's upcoming clash with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)