Thrilling Stalemate Keeps Dutch Hopes Alive

The Netherlands held onto their slender three-point lead over Poland in World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw on Friday. A first-half goal from Jakub Kaminski gave Poland the advantage, but the Dutch equalized through Memphis Depay shortly after the break.

This result leaves the Netherlands needing just a draw against Lithuania in their final fixture, set to be played in Amsterdam on Monday, to clinch qualification for next year's World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Despite their best efforts, Poland remains three points behind the Dutch in Group G, casting doubt on their hopes of topping the group and earning automatic qualification.