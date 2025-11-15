Thrilling Stalemate Keeps Dutch Hopes Alive
The Netherlands maintained their three-point lead over Poland in World Cup qualifying, drawing 1-1. Poland led at halftime with a goal from Jakub Kaminski, but Memphis Depay equalized for the Dutch. The Netherlands require a draw against Lithuania to secure a World Cup spot.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 15-11-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 03:23 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The Netherlands held onto their slender three-point lead over Poland in World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw on Friday. A first-half goal from Jakub Kaminski gave Poland the advantage, but the Dutch equalized through Memphis Depay shortly after the break.
This result leaves the Netherlands needing just a draw against Lithuania in their final fixture, set to be played in Amsterdam on Monday, to clinch qualification for next year's World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Despite their best efforts, Poland remains three points behind the Dutch in Group G, casting doubt on their hopes of topping the group and earning automatic qualification.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RedBird Capital's Bid Withdrawal Adds to Telegraph Media Saga
RedBird Capital Withdraws $671M Bid for Telegraph Media Group
Controversy Over Lamine Yamal's Withdrawal from Spain's Squad
Minister Konda Surekha Withdraws Defamatory Remarks Against Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna
Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws