Tomas Bobcek's Stoppage Time Winner Ignites Slovakia's World Cup Hopes

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Slovakia's Tomas Bobcek delivered a stoppage-time goal, securing a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland on Friday. The result, following two disallowed goals via VAR, intensifies the Group A standing as both teams aim for playoff spots.

Slovakia, who tied with Germany on 12 points but are behind on goal difference, will face Germany in a decisive match for an automatic World Cup entry on Monday. The dramatic win at Kosice Football Arena left Slovak fans elated after earlier frustrations due to VAR interventions.

Northern Ireland, now third in the group, benefited from Croatia's 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands, which guaranteed them a playoff chance due to their Nations League performance. The team, however, will play without Daniel Ballard, sent off late in the match, as they prepare to host Luxembourg next.