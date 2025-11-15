Woltemade's Heroics Edge Germany Closer to World Cup Qualification

Germany's national team, powered by forward Nick Woltemade's remarkable performance, secured a crucial 2-0 victory against Luxembourg in their penultimate 2026 World Cup qualifier. Woltemade's two second-half goals were key to maintaining Germany's lead in Group A, positioning them for likely automatic qualification.

During the match, Woltemade capitalized on a Leroy Sane assist in the 49th minute, finding the net to break the deadlock. Despite a challenging first half where Germany appeared under pressure and less dominant, Woltemade's efforts turned the tide. He later scored again in the 69th minute, ensuring the victory.

This win keeps Germany atop their group with 12 points. As they prepare for Monday's decisive match against second-place Slovakia, their qualification hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, undeterred by Germany's reputation, created several threats, showcasing their competitive spirit.