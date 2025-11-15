Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime Secures Semi-Final Spot at ATP Finals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the ATP Finals semi-finals by defeating Alexander Zverev in a decisive match. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner maintained his unbeaten streak against Ben Shelton. Auger-Aliassime will face Carlos Alcaraz next, while Sinner gears up to meet Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals.

Updated: 15-11-2025 04:19 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime captured a semi-final place in the ATP Finals after sealing a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev. The win came during a decisive round-robin encounter, positioning Auger-Aliassime against world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

Zverev's attempts to break Auger-Aliassime's serve proved futile, as he failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities across both sets. The Canadian made a crucial break at 5-4 in the first set and eventually snagged the second set in a tiebreak, thwarting Zverev's comeback efforts.

Meanwhile, Italy's Jannik Sinner continued his impressive inside hardcourt form by defeating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(3) in a relaxed atmosphere match. Sinner's unbeaten streak remains intact as he faces Alex de Minaur next, setting the stage for anticipated semi-final match-ups in the championship.

