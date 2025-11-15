Neck Injury Clouds Gill's Test Future
India's cricket captain Shubman Gill is doubtful for the rest of the Test match after being taken to the hospital with a neck injury. The injury, attributed by South Africa’s team to a bad night's sleep, threatens to cut short his participation in the series.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, India's cricket captain Shubman Gill may miss the rest of the opening Test match after suffering a neck injury. The injury occurred during India's first innings against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, adding uncertainty to the lineup as the match progresses.
Gill, who drove cricket enthusiasts with his dynamic performance, was seen clutching his neck after a whiplash incident from South African Simon Harmer's delivery. Despite immediate medical attention, concerns over the seriousness of his injury grew as he was stretchered off the field with a cervical collar.
South African assistant coach Morne Morkel attributed the injury to potentially a bad night's sleep rather than Gill's intense playing schedule. With the Test series hanging in the balance, a decision on Gill's playing status remains pending, leaving Indian fans anxious as they await further updates from BCCI.
