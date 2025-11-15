Left Menu

England's Stunning Victory: Toppling the All Blacks After a Decade

In a thrilling turnaround at Twickenham, England defeated New Zealand 33-19. Overcoming a 12-0 deficit, England powered through with key contributions from George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, and others. This victory marks England's first win against New Zealand since 2012, ending the All Blacks' Grand Slam dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:09 IST
In a spectacular display of resilience and skill, England triumphed over New Zealand with a compelling 33-19 victory at Twickenham on Saturday. Overcoming an initial 12-0 deficit, England rallied with 25 unanswered points, securing their first victory against the All Blacks in over a decade.

The match was marked by standout performances from George Ford, who demonstrated remarkable composure and precision, and Ollie Lawrence, whose powerful try set the stage for England's comeback. Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall further widened England's lead in the second half, solidifying their dominant performance.

With this win, England not only ended their losing streak against New Zealand but also dashed the All Blacks' hopes for a Grand Slam. They will aim to continue this momentum as they prepare to face Argentina, while New Zealand will look to regroup ahead of their match against Wales.

