Estevao Shines as Brazil Secures Victory Over Senegal

Brazil emerged victorious over Senegal with a 2-0 result in a spirited friendly at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, led by goals from Estevao and Casemiro. The match, overseen by coach Carlo Ancelotti, marked a key win for the team and Ancelotti's fourth victory with Brazil.

Despite its label as a 'friendly,' the match was marked by aggressive play and near altercations. Brazil started aggressively, with repeated attempts at goal by Matheus Cunha. Ancelotti experimented with his lineup, positioning Eder Militao differently, which paid off effectively.

Estevao's swift goal and Casemiro's precise set-piece strike characterized the match. Senegal had their chances but were thwarted by Brazil's sturdy defense and missed a critical opportunity early in the second half. Brazil's performance hinted at strategic refinements ahead of the 2026 World Cup.