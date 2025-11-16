Left Menu

Spain's Blazing Victory: Oyarzabal Leads the Charge to World Cup

Spain's soccer team, led by in-form striker Mikel Oyarzabal, secured a 4-0 victory over Georgia, setting a new national record and ensuring their spot in the upcoming World Cup. Oyarzabal scored twice, with additional goals from Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres, solidifying Spain's dominance in Group E.

Spain's national soccer team, spearheaded by a phenomenal performance from striker Mikel Oyarzabal, dominated Georgia in a resounding 4-0 victory on Saturday.

This triumph, which saw Spain secure a perfect run of 15 points from five games, propels them closer to World Cup qualification. With further goals by Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres, Spain displayed an unyielding defense, having conceded no goals throughout the tournament.

The win also marked a personal milestone for Oyarzabal, as he earned his 50th cap by contributing two goals, further enhancing his impressive record.

