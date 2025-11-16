Wales Snatches Dramatic Victory Over Japan with Last-Minute Penalty

Wales secured a dramatic win against Japan with a 24-23 scoreline, thanks to a last-minute penalty by Jarrod Evans after the final hooter. This victory marks their first home triumph in two years under the new coach Steve Tandy.

Wales had been at risk of suffering their 20th defeat in 21 matches. However, Japan's ill-discipline allowed Wales to gain a crucial scoring opportunity. Flyhalf Dan Edwards, winger Louis Rees-Zammit, and centre Nick Tompkins contributed crucial tries in a match that saw Wales battling both the opposition and a red card setback.

Despite their recent losses to South Africa and Ireland, Japan appeared on track for a win, but frequent penalties undermined their effort. Wales remains 12th in the world rankings, a position they hope to leverage in the upcoming Rugby World Cup draw.

