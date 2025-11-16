Left Menu

Wales Snatches Dramatic Victory Over Japan with Last-Minute Penalty

Wales achieved a dramatic 24-23 victory over Japan, marking their first home win in two years. Jarrod Evans secured the win with a last-minute penalty. Despite a strong challenge from Japan, ill-discipline cost them. Wales' performance is vital ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 01:34 IST
Wales Snatches Dramatic Victory Over Japan with Last-Minute Penalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wales secured a dramatic win against Japan with a 24-23 scoreline, thanks to a last-minute penalty by Jarrod Evans after the final hooter. This victory marks their first home triumph in two years under the new coach Steve Tandy.

Wales had been at risk of suffering their 20th defeat in 21 matches. However, Japan's ill-discipline allowed Wales to gain a crucial scoring opportunity. Flyhalf Dan Edwards, winger Louis Rees-Zammit, and centre Nick Tompkins contributed crucial tries in a match that saw Wales battling both the opposition and a red card setback.

Despite their recent losses to South Africa and Ireland, Japan appeared on track for a win, but frequent penalties undermined their effort. Wales remains 12th in the world rankings, a position they hope to leverage in the upcoming Rugby World Cup draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

 Global
2
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

 India
3
CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025