Alcaraz and Sinner Set for ATP Finals Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up a title match with defending champion Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals. Sinner overcame Alex de Minaur in his semi-final, maintaining his streak in Turin. Both players are poised for an intense title decider, marking their sixth head-to-head of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 03:14 IST
In a decisive showdown at the ATP Finals, world number one Carlos Alcaraz secured a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. This sets up an eagerly anticipated clash with defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, ranked second seed, displayed composure to defeat Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 in the other semi-final. The Italian navigated through an intense opening set before taking control in the second, demonstrating skill and resilience.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner are aiming for glory in Sunday's final at the Inalpi Arena, marking their sixth encounter this year. Sinner, unbeaten in his path to the final, seeks redemption following last year's decider against Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

