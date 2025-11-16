Left Menu

India's Test Drama: Early Wickets and Gritty Saves

India faced a challenging chase of 124 against South Africa on day three of the first test. After losing early wickets, the hosts were 10 for two at lunch. Despite South Africa’s Bavuma scoring an unbeaten 55, India's batters faced a tricky situation with skipper Shubman Gill out injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:47 IST
India's Test Drama: Early Wickets and Gritty Saves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a tense day three of the low-scoring opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, India lost both openers early, chasing a target of 124.

The hosts were precariously placed at 10 for two by lunchtime, with Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel trying to steady the innings after early setbacks. Earlier, Temba Bavuma's grit put South Africa back in contention.

South Africa, having conceded a first-innings lead, resumed at 93-7. Bavuma's unbeaten 55, marked by resilience on a tricky pitch, supported their fightback. However, Marco Jansen's two quick wickets left India in a tough spot, with skipper Shubman Gill unable to bat due to injury.

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025