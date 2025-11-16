India's Test Drama: Early Wickets and Gritty Saves

On a tense day three of the low-scoring opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, India lost both openers early, chasing a target of 124.

The hosts were precariously placed at 10 for two by lunchtime, with Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel trying to steady the innings after early setbacks. Earlier, Temba Bavuma's grit put South Africa back in contention.

South Africa, having conceded a first-innings lead, resumed at 93-7. Bavuma's unbeaten 55, marked by resilience on a tricky pitch, supported their fightback. However, Marco Jansen's two quick wickets left India in a tough spot, with skipper Shubman Gill unable to bat due to injury.