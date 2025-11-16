Golden Glory: Dhanush Srikanth Shines in Deaflympics
Dhanush Srikanth secured a gold medal for India in men's air rifle at the Deaflympics in Tokyo, setting a new Deaf Final World Record with a score of 252.2. Mohammed Murtaza Vania also won silver, boosting India's medal count to two in the prestigious competition.
Dhanush Srikanth opened India's medal tally at the Deaflympics in Tokyo with a stellar performance in the men's air rifle event, clinching the gold medal.
He not only won the top honor but also set a new Deaf Final World Record with an impressive score of 252.2.
India's Mohammed Murtaza Vania also shone, earning the silver medal with a final score of 250.1, while Korea's Baek Seunghak took home the bronze.
