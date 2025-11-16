Golden Glory: Dhanush Srikanth Shines in Deaflympics

Dhanush Srikanth opened India's medal tally at the Deaflympics in Tokyo with a stellar performance in the men's air rifle event, clinching the gold medal.

He not only won the top honor but also set a new Deaf Final World Record with an impressive score of 252.2.

India's Mohammed Murtaza Vania also shone, earning the silver medal with a final score of 250.1, while Korea's Baek Seunghak took home the bronze.

(With inputs from agencies.)