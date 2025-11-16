Left Menu

Golden Glory: Dhanush Srikanth Shines in Deaflympics

Dhanush Srikanth secured a gold medal for India in men's air rifle at the Deaflympics in Tokyo, setting a new Deaf Final World Record with a score of 252.2. Mohammed Murtaza Vania also won silver, boosting India's medal count to two in the prestigious competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:04 IST
Golden Glory: Dhanush Srikanth Shines in Deaflympics
Dhanush Srikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Dhanush Srikanth opened India's medal tally at the Deaflympics in Tokyo with a stellar performance in the men's air rifle event, clinching the gold medal.

He not only won the top honor but also set a new Deaf Final World Record with an impressive score of 252.2.

India's Mohammed Murtaza Vania also shone, earning the silver medal with a final score of 250.1, while Korea's Baek Seunghak took home the bronze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
3
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India
4
Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assembly Elections

Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assemb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025