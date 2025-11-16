South Africa Triumphs Over India in Eden Gardens Test
South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first test at Eden Gardens, leading the two-match series 1-0. India's chase of 124 ended at 93 with Washington Sundar scoring 31. Simon Harmer was key with a 4-21 haul. The second test is set for November 22 in Guwahati.
South Africa claimed a significant victory over India with a 30-run win in the opening test match held at Eden Gardens on Sunday. This win put them ahead 1-0 in the two-match series.
Set a target of 124 for victory, the Indian team was unable to reach its goal, collapsing to 93 all out. Washington Sundar stood out in the Indian batting lineup with a top score of 31.
Simon Harmer was the standout performer for South Africa's bowling attack, taking 4 wickets for 21 runs. The series will conclude with the second and final test scheduled to be held in Guwahati from November 22.
