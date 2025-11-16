Left Menu

Daryl Mitchell's Crucial Century Steers New Zealand to Victory

Daryl Mitchell's century was pivotal as New Zealand narrowly defeated the West Indies by seven runs in the first ODI, securing a 1-0 lead. New Zealand set a challenging target of 269, which the West Indies fell short of by seven runs despite a spirited chase led by Sherfane Rutherford.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Christchurch | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:32 IST
Daryl Mitchell's Crucial Century Steers New Zealand to Victory
Cricket Match
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a nail-biting contest on Sunday, Daryl Mitchell's scintillating century powered New Zealand to a narrow seven-run victory over the West Indies in the first one-day international. Mitchell's impressive 119 off 118 balls propelled New Zealand to a competitive total of 269-7.

The West Indies launched a determined pursuit, with Sherfane Rutherford's half-century providing momentum. However, despite an unbroken late partnership between Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd, the visitors fell short by seven runs, finishing on 262-6.

At the Hagley Oval, challenging conditions tested batters from both sides. New Zealand's tactical use of the short ball and the pitch's two-paced nature proved decisive. Mitchell's resilience, notwithstanding a groin injury, was a deciding factor in the high-stakes match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
2
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
3
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt
4
Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025