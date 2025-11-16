Daryl Mitchell's Crucial Century Steers New Zealand to Victory

In a nail-biting contest on Sunday, Daryl Mitchell's scintillating century powered New Zealand to a narrow seven-run victory over the West Indies in the first one-day international. Mitchell's impressive 119 off 118 balls propelled New Zealand to a competitive total of 269-7.

The West Indies launched a determined pursuit, with Sherfane Rutherford's half-century providing momentum. However, despite an unbroken late partnership between Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd, the visitors fell short by seven runs, finishing on 262-6.

At the Hagley Oval, challenging conditions tested batters from both sides. New Zealand's tactical use of the short ball and the pitch's two-paced nature proved decisive. Mitchell's resilience, notwithstanding a groin injury, was a deciding factor in the high-stakes match.

