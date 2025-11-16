Left Menu

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Veteran marksman Harpreet Singh is poised for a medal in the ISSF World Championships men's 25m centre fire event after finishing second in the precision round, scoring 291. Ukraine’s Pavlo Korostylov leads with an identical score but a higher inner 10 count. The rapid round will decide the winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:00 IST
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships
Harpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Veteran Indian pistol marksman Harpreet Singh is in strong contention for a medal at the ISSF World Championships, following a remarkable performance in the men's 25m centre fire event. Singh finished second in the precision round, marking a score of 291 on Sunday.

Harpreet Singh, aged 44, who has participated in two Asian Games, three world championships, and multiple world cups, is vying for his first major international medal in a two-decade-long career. Despite equaling his score, Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov took the lead with superior inner 10s, counting 14 against Singh's 10.

The decision of medal winners hinges on the 'rapid' round set for Monday, marking the penultimate day of the championship. Among other Indian competitors, Gurpreet Singh ranks 10th with a score of 288, while Sahil Choudhary stands at 31st with 272.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

 India
2
Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal: Gabriel Sidelined Amidst Crucial Fixtures

Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal: Gabriel Sidelined Amidst Crucial Fixtures

 Global
3
Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

 India
4
Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025