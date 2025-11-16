Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Veteran Indian pistol marksman Harpreet Singh is in strong contention for a medal at the ISSF World Championships, following a remarkable performance in the men's 25m centre fire event. Singh finished second in the precision round, marking a score of 291 on Sunday.

Harpreet Singh, aged 44, who has participated in two Asian Games, three world championships, and multiple world cups, is vying for his first major international medal in a two-decade-long career. Despite equaling his score, Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov took the lead with superior inner 10s, counting 14 against Singh's 10.

The decision of medal winners hinges on the 'rapid' round set for Monday, marking the penultimate day of the championship. Among other Indian competitors, Gurpreet Singh ranks 10th with a score of 288, while Sahil Choudhary stands at 31st with 272.

(With inputs from agencies.)