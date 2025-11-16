Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships
Veteran marksman Harpreet Singh is poised for a medal in the ISSF World Championships men's 25m centre fire event after finishing second in the precision round, scoring 291. Ukraine’s Pavlo Korostylov leads with an identical score but a higher inner 10 count. The rapid round will decide the winners.
Veteran Indian pistol marksman Harpreet Singh is in strong contention for a medal at the ISSF World Championships, following a remarkable performance in the men's 25m centre fire event. Singh finished second in the precision round, marking a score of 291 on Sunday.
Harpreet Singh, aged 44, who has participated in two Asian Games, three world championships, and multiple world cups, is vying for his first major international medal in a two-decade-long career. Despite equaling his score, Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov took the lead with superior inner 10s, counting 14 against Singh's 10.
The decision of medal winners hinges on the 'rapid' round set for Monday, marking the penultimate day of the championship. Among other Indian competitors, Gurpreet Singh ranks 10th with a score of 288, while Sahil Choudhary stands at 31st with 272.
