Bezzecchi's Triumph: A Thrilling Conclusion to Valencia Grand Prix

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Marco Bezzecchi dominated the Valencia Grand Prix, steering Aprilia to consecutive triumphs for the first time. The Italian rider masterfully controlled the race, repeating his stunning victory from the Portuguese Grand Prix just a week prior.

Raul Fernandez secured a second-place finish, contributing to Aprilia's one-two sweep, while Fabio Di Giannantonio made a late charge to clinch third for Ducati. The race, notably back at Circuit Ricardo Tormo after a year's hiatus due to regional natural disasters, was packed with high-paced drama.

The event was marred by warm-up lap tensions, as Franco Morbidelli's mishap resulted in an early retirement. Despite the setbacks, Bezzecchi's jubilant celebrations capped a remarkable season finale, promising more action as preparations for the 2026 season begin.

